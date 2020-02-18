Advertisement

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Slow Walks with Average Andy on THE ELLEN SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 18, 2020  

Ellen's Executive Producer Andy started a slow walking movement on Instagram, and somehow managed to recruit fellow fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg to join him on a treadmill.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Slow Walks with Average Andy on THE ELLEN SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Performs a Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Set Designer Derek McLane Talks MOULIN ROUGE! on CBS News
  • VIDEO: Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham & More Guess NBC Theme Songs
  • VIDEO: Actor in IN THE HEIGHTS in San Bernardino, CA Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage
    • Advertisement