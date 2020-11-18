Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Margot Robbie Talks DREAMLAND on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The Oscar-nominated actress plays a 1930s bank robber.

Nov. 18, 2020  

The Oscar-nominated actress plays a 1930s bank robber in the new film, which she produced and starred in.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Margot Robbie Talks DREAMLAND on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You