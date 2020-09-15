Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Malcolm Jenkins Talks About Producing BLACK BOYS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Watch the interview below!

Sep. 15, 2020  

Malcolm Jenkins shares how his foundation helps communities that are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how he ended up becoming a producer of a documentary of which he was supposed to be a subject.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Late Night with Seth Meyers on Youtube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.

VIDEO: Malcolm Jenkins Talks About Producing BLACK BOYS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You