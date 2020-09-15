VIDEO: Malcolm Jenkins Talks About Producing BLACK BOYS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Watch the interview below!
Malcolm Jenkins shares how his foundation helps communities that are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how he ended up becoming a producer of a documentary of which he was supposed to be a subject.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Late Night with Seth Meyers on Youtube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.
