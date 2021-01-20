VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Performs 'Concert for Aliens' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Kelly's 'Downfalls High' has over 16 million views.
Late Late Show music guest Machine Gun Kelly shares a performance of "Concert for Aliens" off his hit album, Tickets to My Downfall.
Watch the performance below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
More Hot Stories For You
- DVR Alert: Laura Benanti Takes Her Final Bow As Melania Trump on Tonight's LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings a Presidential Send-Off with 'Seasons of Trump' RENT Parody!
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump to Sing a Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day