VIDEO: MTV Shares A Clip From Season 8 Of TEEN MOM OG

Jul. 11, 2019  

The moms enjoy a night out while on a "momcation" together in Boca Raton. Catch new episodes of TEEN MOM OG Mondays at 9/8c on MTV!

In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.

