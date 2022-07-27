Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: MK, BURNS and Teddy Swims Release 'Better' Music Video

‘Better’ has already accumulated over 3 million views globally.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Super-producer MK (Marc Kinchen) unveils the official video for his brand-new single 'Better.'

With user generated videos for 'Better' accumulating over 3 million views globally, anticipation has been building for the official video, which sees the trio become saviours late-night in the city of Los Angeles.

Directed by Ukrainian mixed-media artist, photographer, and filmmaker Ganna Bogdan, who has previously worked with Rimowa, Yeezy, Burberry, Calvin Klein & more, the video features model Oleksandra Suprunenko (also Ukranian) as the protagonist and is a tongue-in-cheek reflection of a call for things to get 'better'.

"The story was inspired by my own personal experiences; I used to own a vintage Mercedes that I loved so much, but it used to break down in the most stressful situations, and every time it made me feel like I was about to lose it... my [Ukranian] friends would come and save me, and we would play music while my car was getting towed. My car would break down once a month till the point I finally get rid of it. But my friends used to cheer me up every time. It made me feel better in the most stressful situations..." - Ganna Bogdan

"Better" sees MK collaborating with LA-based, British producer BURNS and US singer/songwriter Teddy Swims. Together they have crafted an emotionally charged piano house call to arms, on which Teddy tells us "the storm is over...the past behind us...let it go... it's gonna be Better". A message encapsulating the global feeling in 2022; if summer wasn't already underway, it is now.

Watch the new music video here:

