VIDEO: Lucy Arnaz Addresses Lucille Ball Casting Controversy

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nicole Kidman is in talks to portray comedy legend Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic, setting off an internet firestorm over whether or not the Oscar-winning actress is the right choice for the role.

Today, Lucy Arnaz, the daughter of Ball and husband Desi Arnaz, spoke on the controversy. In the video, she addresses the concerns fans have over Kidman's comic sensibilities and overall resemblance to her mother.

According to Arnaz, Kidman has been tapped to portray Lucille Ball, not her comic alter ego Lucy Ricardo and though there will be some comedy in the film, it will primarily focus on the human being behind the iconic comedienne.

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is also in talks to play opposite Kidman as Desi Arnaz in the film titled, "Being the Ricardos." Acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is attached to direct.