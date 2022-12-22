VIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNING

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home and has opened the doors for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. In her first network TV interview in the home, Lizzo tells Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her. The interview will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 25 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

For years, Lizzo tells Smith, she dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. This year she'll do that.

"Let's talk about this - your house," Smith says. "I mean, just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car."

"Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people's rooms and sleeping on their couches," Lizzo says. "And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, 'I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.' And I was like, 'This is the first time I've ever said this.' So, I DON'T know. It's a milestone for me."

It has been a year of milestones for Lizzo. She already has three Grammy Awards, and her latest album, Special, is nominated for six more.

Lizzo talks with Smith about the holidays, her favorite holiday dishes and why she has more than a half dozen Christmas trees indoors and out at her Los Angeles home.

"It's like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I've got it, I'm going overboard. I'm literally Santa Claus," Lizzo says.

Watch the new preview here: