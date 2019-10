Award-winning musical legend Mariah Carey lends her iconic voice and songwriting talents to the theme song of 'mixed-ish,' the newest spinoff of the 'black-ish' franchise.

Entitled 'In The Mix,' the track is written by Carey and produced by Carey and Daniel Moore. Listen below!

Watch MIXED-ISH TUESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





