VIDEO: Lisa Robinson Opens Up About the Issues Female Musicians Face on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lisa Robinson talks about breaking into the boys' club that is music journalism.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Lisa Robinson talks about breaking into the boys' club that is music journalism in the '70s, breaks down the unique challenges that women experience after becoming famous and spills on working with legends such as Beyoncé and Janet Jackson.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

