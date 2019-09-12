VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Struggled Playing Phoebe on FRIENDS

In the new episode of hit digital series Hiking with Kevin, SNL legend Kevin Nealon is joined by Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who opens up about playing Phoebe Buffay and reveals that she had a really hard time portraying the iconic character:

"I had played dumb girls [before] but it wasn't really me. I feel like, s, I tricked 'em at the audition. I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that's how I got it,' I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe. And then, like, third season in, I was struggling so much."

The two also discuss if she would do a Friends reunion, how the cast banded together when renegotiating their contracts, why not getting SNL was a blessing in disguise, and more.

Watch the interview below!

Hiking With Kevin is SNL Legend Kevin Nealon's self-produced, edited, and hosted web series exclusively available on his YouTube channel. In the series, Kevin interviews his fascinating friends on hikes throughout the country. Season 3 guests include Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Eddie Izzard, Tiffany Haddish, Connie Britton, Christian Slater, Sean Hayes, Lindsey Vonn, Nick Swardson, Rita Wilson, Jen Hatmaker, and more to be announced. Previous guests include Tiffany Haddish, Michael Keaton, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Cheryl Hines, Ray Romano, Al Franken, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Beckinsale, Conan O'Brien, Adam Sandler, Owen Wilson, Gabriel Iglesias, Marie Osmond, Theo Von, Jack Black, David Spade, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Jost, Helen Hunt, Hillary Swank, Whitney Cummings, Matt LeBlanc, Chelsea Peretti, Jeff Goldblum, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Rob Lowe, Howie Mandel, Brad Paisley, Bob Saget, Allison Janney, Will Forte, Martin Short, Judd Apatow, and more.





