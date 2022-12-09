VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, December 9.
The "Rise: My Story" New York Times best-selling author reveals her Olympic journey included battling depression, feeling isolated and lonely when she would return to her hotel after competing in the Winter Games.
Jennifer and Lindsey then reveal their shared feelings over seeing people half their size on red carpets and how that made them feel. Plus, Lindsey shares challenges in dating and talks to Jennifer about being able to enjoy après-ski in her retirement.
Next week kicks off with COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Blake Shelton, the multi-talented James Corden, "The Best Man" franchise actress Regina Hall, and country artist Russell Dickerson, followed by "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, "Friends" megastar Matthew Perry, and actress Gabrielle Union.
Lindsey Vonn & Jennifer Hudson Reflect on Their Past Body Image Views:
Lindsey Vonn Says Her Past Relationships DON'T Deserve Attention in Her New Book:
