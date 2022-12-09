VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, December 9.

The "Rise: My Story" New York Times best-selling author reveals her Olympic journey included battling depression, feeling isolated and lonely when she would return to her hotel after competing in the Winter Games.

Jennifer and Lindsey then reveal their shared feelings over seeing people half their size on red carpets and how that made them feel. Plus, Lindsey shares challenges in dating and talks to Jennifer about being able to enjoy après-ski in her retirement.

