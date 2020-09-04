VIDEO: Liam Payne Confirms His Engagement on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The multiplatinum singer is out with his debut solo album “LP1."

The multiplatinum singer, who is out with his debut solo album "LP1," confirmed his engagement to model Maya Henry.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

