VIDEO: Laverne Cox Sings Opera for Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Four-time Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 13.

The "If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox" star recalls "the ultimate compliment" being mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open and shares her "emotional" experience watching the GOAT Serena Williams at her last tennis tournament. Laverne also chats about her Barbie-themed 50th birthday party and what almost deterred her from throwing herself the milestone bash.

Plus, the two classically trained stars chat about Jennifer's breathtaking performance of Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" in homage to Aretha Franklin, and DON'T miss Laverne beautifully singing a sample of the opera classic!

Later in the show, five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier reveals to Jennifer why he was excited for his voice to drop and the "mind-blowing" email he received from the legendary Quincy Jones. Tune in to catch Jacob serenading Jennifer with a beautiful rendition of Frankie Valli's hit "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

This week on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" wraps with "Love is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Next week kicks off with four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland, "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield, and "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert, followed by dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

