VIDEO: Laverne Cox Sings Opera for Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Four-time Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 13.

The "If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox" star recalls "the ultimate compliment" being mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open and shares her "emotional" experience watching the GOAT Serena Williams at her last tennis tournament. Laverne also chats about her Barbie-themed 50th birthday party and what almost deterred her from throwing herself the milestone bash.

Plus, the two classically trained stars chat about Jennifer's breathtaking performance of Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" in homage to Aretha Franklin, and DON'T miss Laverne beautifully singing a sample of the opera classic!

Later in the show, five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier reveals to Jennifer why he was excited for his voice to drop and the "mind-blowing" email he received from the legendary Quincy Jones. Tune in to catch Jacob serenading Jennifer with a beautiful rendition of Frankie Valli's hit "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

This week on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" wraps with "Love is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Next week kicks off with four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland, "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield, and "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert, followed by dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Laverne Cox on Being Mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open:

Laverne Cox on Her Barbie-Themed 50th Birthday Party:

Laverne Cox Sings Opera for Jennifer Hudson:

Jacob Collier on His Voice Breaking and Being Discovered by Quincy Jones:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.