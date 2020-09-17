Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Larry Wilmore Talks About Launching His Late Night Show on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Wilmore also reveals his favorite "In Living Color" sketch.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Larry Wilmore talks about launching his late-night show during a pandemic, reveals his favorite In Living Color sketch he wrote and discusses covering the upcoming election on his late-night show.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Larry Wilmore Talks About Launching His Late Night Show on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You