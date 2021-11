VIDEO: Lady Gaga Discusses HOUSE OF GUCCI on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Lady Gaga appeared on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss her new film, House of Gucci, performing at the inauguration, Oscar buzz, Chromatica, and more.

Watch the full interview below!

The all-star cast is led by Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga and Tony-nominee Adam Driver, with Tony and Academy Award- winner Al Pacino, Academy Award-winner Jared Leto, Tony Award and Academy Award -winner Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Salma Hayek.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 24, 2021.