VIDEO: LL Cool J Talks NCIS: LOS ANGELES on THE LATE SHOW
He talks about filming during a pandemic.
"NCIS: Los Angeles" star LL Cool J talks about filming the show's new season during a pandemic and why he wishes more people would embrace wearing masks.
Watch the clip below!
