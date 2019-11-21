VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks About Shooting CROSSWALK: THE MUSICAL on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James welcomes his guests Dame Julie Andrews and Kristen Bell, who just shared a tea party in the green room, and James asks Kristen about her experience shooting the "Frozen" Crosswalk: The Musical, and learns while it was the first time she has dressed up as her character, Anna, she had put on an Elsa costume for Halloween with her daughters.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

