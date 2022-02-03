VIDEO: Kingdommtc.com Releases the Trailer for HOLINESS

Kingdommtc.com the theatrical brand, home of award nominated play, Empress's Diary and more, has released the official trailer for the original new streaming TV drama, HOLINESS. See trailer below.

Holiness, created and directed by Nickolas The III, takes audiences inside the world of a young mogul, Joseph who navigates massive success, in the midst of temptations. Set in New York city, inspired by THE BIBLE story of Joseph.

HOLINESS stars Findlee Abraham, Debbie Bryant, Renee Sanders, Marie Debooth, Flora Gilliard, Kamel Botros, Will Allen, Antoine Lacey, Jordan Roman, Jacob Thomas, James Washington, Felix Paulino and more.

The series will stream on Sablenetworktv app, available on ROKU. Get A 7 Day free trial by visiting sablenetworktv.com.