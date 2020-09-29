VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Talks About Playing 'Ballsy Female Characters' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Kim Cattrall talks about meeting the late Hal Willner through Lou Reed, shares how her character on FILTHY RICH is unlike any character she's played before and expresses her love for Premier League soccer.
