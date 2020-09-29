Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Talks About Playing 'Ballsy Female Characters' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Kim Cattrall talks about meeting the late Hal Willner through Lou Reed.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Kim Cattrall talks about meeting the late Hal Willner through Lou Reed, shares how her character on FILTHY RICH is unlike any character she's played before and expresses her love for Premier League soccer.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

