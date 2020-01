Kelly Clarkson delivers a powerful performance of The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" accompanied by the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





