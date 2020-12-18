VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'
Get your eggnog out and put on your ugly Christmas sweater-it's Christmas time! Kelly and her band Y'all perform a jolly cover of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas."
Watch the performance from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
