VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

Get your eggnog out and put on your ugly Christmas sweater—it's Christmas time!

Dec. 18, 2020  

Get your eggnog out and put on your ugly Christmas sweater-it's Christmas time! Kelly and her band Y'all perform a jolly cover of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas."

Watch the performance from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

