VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Lauren Ash Bond Over THE X-FILES
"Superstore" star Lauren Ash stops by to talk about her favorite scary TV shows, her podcast "True Crime & Cocktails: Unsolved Mysteries Edition," and her work as an ambassador for the Best Friends Animal Society's "Strut your Mutt" virtual fundraiser.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
