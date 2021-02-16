Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Invites Dwayne Johnson to Sing a Country Duet

The actor and singer played Maui in MOANA.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Before Dwayne Johnson became an actor and WWE superstar, he had dreams of being a country singer! Dwayne chats about his time in Nashville, and Kelly invites him to sing with her in the future.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

