VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'What's Up'

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all aperform an energetic cover.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Prepare to sing along! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are performing an energetic cover of "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

