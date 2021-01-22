Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'

This hour is all about mom power, so Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are performing an upbeat cover.

Jan. 22, 2021  

This hour is all about mom power, so Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are performing an upbeat cover of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

