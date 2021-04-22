Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Burning Love'

The song was originally recorded by Elvis Presley.

Apr. 22, 2021  

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a rockin' rendition of "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley.

Watch the performance below!

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years.

It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly's unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make here laugh along the way. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


