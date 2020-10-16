VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Bulletproof'
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an upbeat cover.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an upbeat cover of "Bulletproof" by La Roux in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
