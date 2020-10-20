Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly & Blake Shelton Play GOLDEN GIRLS Trivia on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Cynthia Nixon hosts a game of 'Golden Girls' trivia.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Cynthia Nixon hosts a game of "Golden Girls" trivia with Blake Shelton and Kelly. Will Blake win a spot on his Wall of Champions or will he face defeat? Watch and find out!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


