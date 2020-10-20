VIDEO: Kelly & Blake Shelton Play GOLDEN GIRLS Trivia on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Cynthia Nixon hosts a game of 'Golden Girls' trivia.
Cynthia Nixon hosts a game of "Golden Girls" trivia with Blake Shelton and Kelly. Will Blake win a spot on his Wall of Champions or will he face defeat? Watch and find out!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
