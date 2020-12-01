VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford Talks About Getting Blinded by Hairspray on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kathie Lee Gifford felt honored to sing the national anthem at the 1995 Super Bowl, but in her book "It's Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life," she reveals that she was accidentally blinded by her hair and makeup team right before going on stage. Tune in for more with Kathie Lee Gifford.

