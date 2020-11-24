VIDEO: Kane Brown Performs 'Be Like That' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Featuring Swae Lee & Khalid.
Hot off his AMA win for Favorite Male Artist - Country, Kane Brown returns to A Late Show alongside his collaborators Swae Lee and Khalid for a performance of their hit song "Be Like That."
Watch the performance below!
