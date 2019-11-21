VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves Talks Being a Triple Threat on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Kacey Musgraves kicks off her first late-night talk show interview by discussing her six Grammy nominations, an adorable clip of her 9-year-old self singing "Rainbow Connection" and becoming a triple threat with her Amazon Prime Christmas special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

