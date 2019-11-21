VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves Talks Being a Triple Threat on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Kacey Musgraves kicks off her first late-night talk show interview by discussing her six Grammy nominations, an adorable clip of her 9-year-old self singing "Rainbow Connection" and becoming a triple threat with her Amazon Prime Christmas special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

