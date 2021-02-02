Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Justin Hartley Shares Parenting Advice on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on NBC's 'This Is Us.'

Feb. 2, 2021  

Justin Hartley's "This Is Us" co-star Mandy Moore is pregnant with her first child, and he passes along some essential parenting advice to help her prepare for the baby. Four words: Get your sleep now. Tune in for more with Justin Hartley.

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

