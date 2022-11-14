VIDEO: Jonathan Majors Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Star of "Devotion" Jonathan Majors brings the charm on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, November 14.

The actor cheekily feeds Jennifer their favorite popcorn and reveals what dishes he cooks while still staying in impeccable shape. Jonathan also tells Jennifer about his role as a fighter pilot in his new film "Devotion" and shares that he's "got the itch" to get his pilot license after racking up 27 hours in the sky.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes Los Angeles native Starr Andrews, the first Black U.S. figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal at Skate Canada International, where she placed second. The 21-year-old also recalls going viral for her skate routine to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" when she was nine years old and shows Jennifer how to bow.

This week continues with Emmy Award-winning actress Kerry Washington, "American Idol" alum David Archuleta, followed by actor Justin Hartley, and Oscar and Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Jonathan Majors Feeds Jennifer Hudson and Shares How He Stays in Great Shape:

Jonathan Majors Has the 'Itch' for Flying After Filming 'Devotion':

Figure Skater Starr Andrews Teaches JHud Her Easiest Move:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.