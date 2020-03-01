VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks President Trump, Leap Year Day, and More in His SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

John Mulaney was the host of this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.

During his monologue, he talked about hosting the first SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on Leap Year Day, having a baby boomer dad with no friends and his Make-A-Wish experience.

One of the jokes he made is making headlines, as he hinted at how Trump should be stabbed like Julius Caesar.

"Leap Year began in 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar," Mulaney said. "Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now."

Watch the full monologue below!

