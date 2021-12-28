VIDEO: JoJo Siwa & Iman Shumpert Discuss DANCING WITH THE STARS on ELLEN

Former DANCING WITH THE STARS opponents JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert reunited on The Ellen Show as Siwa hosted the latest episode.

During the interview, the two discussed their time on the show together.

"I appreciate genuine people that push their energy out and you were always one of the people that constantly gave me energy," Shumpert said to Siwa.

"Obviously I'm a little salty that I didn't win, but I'm very happy that you won," Siwa admitted. "You deserved it. Your growth on the show was insane. I mean, you're a dancer now!"

Siwa and Shumpert were in the final four of the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, alongside Amanda Kloots and Cody Rigsby. Shumpert placed in first, with Siwa coming in second. Shumpert will join the DANCING WITH THE STARS national tour, appearing at select stops.

Watch the interview here: