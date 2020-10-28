VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Talks About His Daughters on THE TODAY SHOW
Watch the interview below!
""The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the release of his new book "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas." He also talks about hosting his show from home with his wife and daughters and says his girls are the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Watch the clip below!
