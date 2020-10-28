VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Talks About His Daughters on THE TODAY SHOW

Watch the interview below!

""The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about the release of his new book "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas." He also talks about hosting his show from home with his wife and daughters and says his girls are the "best thing that ever happened to me."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

