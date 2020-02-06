VIDEO: Jim Carrey Talks About His Paintings on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Jim Carrey's genius doesn't stop at acting, he is also an accomplished illustrator and painter who isn't afraid to tackle politics head-on. That said, in 2020, Carrey wants his art to let people know that "every month is May and the trees are filled with mangoes." Don't miss Jim as the bad guy in the new film "Sonic the Hedgehog."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

