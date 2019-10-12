VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Gives Speech at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

Jennifer Aniston spoke at Variety's Power of Women luncheon on Friday.

In her speech, Aniston spoke about the true meaning of "Power" and how it's critical that children are strengthened through love.

Check out the full video below!

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress, film producer, and businesswoman. Aniston rose to international fame portraying Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994-2004), for which she earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. The character was widely popular while the series aired and was later described as one of the greatest female characters in American television history. Aniston has since played starring roles in numerous comedies and romantic comedies. Her box office successes include Bruce Almighty (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Just Go with It (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), and We're THE MILLERS (2013), each of which grossed over $200 million in worldwide box office receipts. Her most critically acclaimed roles include such films as Office Space (1999), The Good Girl (2002), Friends with Money (2006), Cake (2014), and Dumplin' (2018).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You