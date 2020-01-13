VIDEO: Jared Leto Stars in the Trailer for MORBIUS

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius will be released in theaters on July 31, 2020.





