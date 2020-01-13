VIDEO: Jared Leto Stars in the Trailer for MORBIUS

Article Pixel Jan. 13, 2020  

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius will be released in theaters on July 31, 2020.

VIDEO: Jared Leto Stars in the Trailer for MORBIUS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Gavin Creel Croon a Wonderful Cover from THE KING AND I!
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Requiem' Gets A Cappella Cover From Miami University's TrebleMakers
  • VIDEO: Austin Scott Sings 'Slow Train Coming' from Broadway-Bound GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Andrew Barth Feldman Talks About Making His Broadway Debut At 16
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About His GOLDEN GLOBES Look on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Man Edits SLEEPING BEAUTY to Feature Himself and His Girlfriend For an Epic Proposal
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement