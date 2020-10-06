VIDEO: Jane Lynch Shows Off Her 80s Dance Move on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jane Lynch is not known for her dancing, but that didn't stop her.

Jane Lynch is not known for her dancing, but that didn't stop her from showing off her hoedown moves that got her through the '80s. Tune in to watch the magic unfold!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Jane Lynch is a two-time Emmy-winning host of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT and an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She currently appears in The Good Fight on CBS and on Amazon's The Amazing Miss Maisel. She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie, and soon thereafter embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing, with Kate Flannery and Tim Davis.

