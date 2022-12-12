VIDEO: James Corden Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Country music superstar Blake Shelton makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, December 12.

"The Voice" coach and Jennifer reminisce about the time Blake gifted Jennifer's son a goat for Christmas, who they named Prancer, revealing that he sent the new addition to THE FAMILY on a private plane. The "Barmageddon" star jokes why his appearance has changed since being married to wife Gwen Stefani, blaming her cooking and how he is looking forward to having their traditional timpano pasta dome for the holidays.

Then, the multi-talented James Corden joins Jennifer and talks about how he once tried to form a BOY BAND with his high school friends called "Insatiable," sharing that they never played proper shows but it was a way to meet girls.

Plus, the "Mammals" star touches upon how he and his wife are having troubles with their lazy Elf on the Shelf who chooses not to move. James opens up to Jennifer on his decision to leave "The Late Late Show with James Corden" after being isolated during COVID, and shares how Jennifer appearing on "Carpool Karaoke" was one of the most extraordinary moments he'll never forget.

The week continues with "The Best Man" franchise actress Regina Hall, and country artist Russell Dickerson, followed by "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, "Friends" megastar Matthew Perry, and actress Gabrielle Union.

