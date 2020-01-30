VIDEO: Jameela Jamil Talks About Knocking Al Pacino Over on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jameela Jamil talks about her horrifying first A-list Hollywood party, where she ended up trying to smuggle food home under her dress, and shares what made her sob while filming the series finale of The Good Place.

