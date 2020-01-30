VIDEO: Jameela Jamil Talks About Knocking Al Pacino Over on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jan. 30, 2020  

Jameela Jamil talks about her horrifying first A-list Hollywood party, where she ended up trying to smuggle food home under her dress, and shares what made her sob while filming the series finale of The Good Place.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

