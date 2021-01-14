Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jacob Collier & Mahalia Perform 'All I Need' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

This was Collier & Mahalia's first time meeting in real life.

Jan. 14, 2021  

Musical guest Jacob Collier performs "All I Need" featuring Mahalia for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


