VIDEO: Jacob Collier & Mahalia Perform 'All I Need' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
This was Collier & Mahalia's first time meeting in real life.
Musical guest Jacob Collier performs "All I Need" featuring Mahalia for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
