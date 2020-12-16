Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jack Harlow Performs 'Rendezvous/Way Out' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The artist recently released his debut album 'That's What They All Say.'

Dec. 16, 2020  

Musical guest Jack Harlow performs a medley of "Rendezvous" and "Way Out" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


