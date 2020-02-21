VIDEO: 'Impractical Jokers' Talk About Their New Movie on TODAY SHOW

James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano of "Impractical Jokers" on truTV sit down with Hoda and Jenna to talk about "Impractical Jokers: The Movie." They also play a silly game of "Would You Rather."

Watch the interview below!

