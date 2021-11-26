VIDEO: Hulu Debuts New CANDIFIED Trailer

It's almost here! All episodes of "Candified: Home For The Holidays" premiere this Wednesday, December 1st on Hulu. Get a taste of this sweet series with the new trailer!

The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life....just in time for the holidays.

"Candified: Home for the Holidays" features Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of talented candy artists: Chris Fernandez, Genevieve Chan, Amanda Touch, D. Micah Lindsey, Basia Whitely, Caroline Habash, and Mandy Bui.

Watch the new trailer here: