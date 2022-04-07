VIDEO: HBO Shares THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN Season Five Trailer

All ten episodes of season five of the fan-favorite unscripted Max Original series The Great Pottery Throw Down will be available to stream on the platform on Thursday, April 14.

Twelve of Britain's best home potters compete to become champion 'of the pottery' as Ellie Taylor hosts a brand new season of The Great Pottery Throw Down. Once again Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller will put the potters through their paces.

The series is produced by Love Productions ("The Great British Bake Off") with Seasons 1-2 originally airing on BBC Two, season 3 on More4 and season 4 on Channel 4. Richard McKerrow and Luke Byrne serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: