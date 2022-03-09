VIDEO: HBO Max Shares DEGRESSI: THE NEXT GENERATION Trailer As Show Makes Streaming Debut

Degrassi: The Next Generation is enrolling on HBO Max this month, reigniting the riveting drama that took place within the halls of Degrassi Community School. Reunite with Emma, Jimmy, Paige, Manny, JT and all your favorite characters along their poignant journey to adulthood, reliving the iconic storylines that solidified the series as the most popular and longest-running installment of the Degrassi franchise. All 14 seasons begin streaming on the platform Friday, Mar. 25 and will be followed by an all-new Degrassi series from WarnerMedia Kids & Family and WildBrain in 2023.

Degrassi: The Next Generation is a pull-no-punches dramatic take on the real-life issues of high school life, telling the stories of students experiencing issues as far-reaching as homophobia and abuse, to violence and burgeoning sexuality, to dating and heartbreak. With equal measures of humor, angst, and heart, the students of Degrassi: The Next Generation struggle with a series of "firsts" as they begin their journey into adulthood.

For over four decades, watching Degrassi has been a RITE OF PASSAGE for teenagers everywhere, providing a mirror into their passions, struggles and triumphs as they navigate the road to selfhood. Always at the vanguard of inspiration, education and entertainment, Degrassi is one of the most iconic brands in youth culture, unafraid to tackle even the most challenging stories. No issue has been too controversial or too real for Degrassi to explore, often breaking new ground on such subjects as teen pregnancy, racism, AIDS, eating disorders, child abuse, learning disabilities, gender identity, violence and more.

Owned by WildBrain, Degrassi was originally created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979 and has become a Canadian institution celebrated worldwide and recognized with dozens of awards across its six series, over 500 episodes and four TV movies, including two International Emmy Awards, two TEEN CHOICE AWARDS and a Peabody. WildBrain's newest series for the brand, titled Degrassi, is set to launch in the US with 10 one-hour episodes on HBO Max in 2023.

Watch the new trailer here: