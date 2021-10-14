VIDEO: HBO Max Releases Trailer for PARADISE

The international young adult Max Original series, Paradise (Paraíso), debuts with four episodes Thursday, October 28, with the remaining three episodes debuting Thursday, November 4. The 1990s-set mystery hails from Movistar+ and The Mediapro Studio in Spain and is directed by Fernando González Molina ("Palm Trees in the Snow"), who also serves as executive producer.

Levante (Spain), 1992, the summer is coming to an end in a coastal town when three 15-year-old girls, Sandra, Eva and Malena, disappear without a trace from a nightclub. When the police investigation appears to be taking the wrong direction, Javi, Sandra's younger brother, takes things into his own hands, along with Quino and Álvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover the girls are being held by something not of this world...

Paradise (Paraíso) stars Pau Gimeno, León Martínez, Christian López, María Romanillos, Patricia Iserte, Iñaki Ardanaz, Gorka Otxoa and Macarena García (Goya for Best Breakthrough Actress for "Snow White").

Paradise (Paraíso) is created and executive produced by Fernando González Molina, who also serves as director, alongside writers Ruth García and David Oliva, and is produced by The Mediapro Studio.

The series was filmed in 2020 at different venues in Valencia (La Albufera Natural Park, Sueca; El Perelló, Xilxes; Requena; Oliva and Villargordo del Cabri); in Alicante (Benidorm; Altea, Jávea, Altea, Santa Pola, Calpe, Sierra Helada Natural Park and Alfaz del Pi); and in Madrid. Paradise (Paraíso) consists of seven 50-minute episodes.

This young adult series joins the ever-growing slate of international Max Originals, including Spanish series "Veneno" and "Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)"; the 2021 German TV Awards Best Drama Series "Para"; the six-part true-crime drama "The Murders at the White House Farm"; the powerful 1980s period drama series "It's a Sin"; the romantic comedy series "Starstruck"; dramedy "Frayed"; and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series "The Dog House: UK."

Watch the new trailer here: